News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2 people injured in officer-involved critical incident in Forest County

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in the town of Lincoln in Forest County.

According to a press release, a Wisconsin DNR warden conducted a traffic stop of a UTV on Keith Siding Rd just after 9:30 p.m. Friday. During the traffic stop, a second UTV pulled up between the DNR squad and the first UTV. The driver of the second UTV got out and assaulted the warden. During the assault, the warden fired their gun, hitting the driver of the second UTV. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The warden was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured during the incident.

The warden has been placed on administrative leave, per the DNR’s policy.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Forest County Sheriff’s Office and the Crandon Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
Monkeypox
Langlade County Health Department confirms case of monkeypox, 4th now in Wisconsin
Wet weather and some storms are expected Friday midday.
First Alert Weather: Potential heavy rain & strong storms on Friday
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved
An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in...
Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday

Latest News

Early clouds give way to a fair amount of sunshine on Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Summer warmth this weekend, hot on Monday
Above average temps are expected for many of the days ahead.
First Alert Weather: Warm & humid weekend, risk of storms next week
Morning fog Saturday then some sun, warm, and a bit humid. Heating up Monday with highs close...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Health officials say the risk of contracting monkeypox is low
Langlade County Health Department investigating monkeypox case