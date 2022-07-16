2 people injured in officer-involved critical incident in Forest County

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in the town of Lincoln in Forest County.

According to a press release, a Wisconsin DNR warden conducted a traffic stop of a UTV on Keith Siding Rd just after 9:30 p.m. Friday. During the traffic stop, a second UTV pulled up between the DNR squad and the first UTV. The driver of the second UTV got out and assaulted the warden. During the assault, the warden fired their gun, hitting the driver of the second UTV. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The warden was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured during the incident.

The warden has been placed on administrative leave, per the DNR’s policy.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Forest County Sheriff’s Office and the Crandon Police Department.

