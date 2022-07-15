News and First Alert Weather App
Woodchucks embracing patient plate approach

Wausau has won six of their last seven games
Hunter Dorraugh takes an at bat on July 13 against the Rockers.
Hunter Dorraugh takes an at bat on July 13 against the Rockers.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Woodchucks’ offensive explosion over the past week and change is not an accident. Coming into the second half of the season, the team made a more concerted effort to focus on their approach at the plate.

“We just kind of figured out that we needed to strike out less and walk more,” said catcher Hunter Dorraugh. “I think that was the biggest thing. We focused on getting on base and luckily it turned into more runs.”

More runs is an understatement. During their recent six-game winning streak, the Woodchucks averaged 11.9 runs per game, including a record-setting 23-run outing against Kalamazoo Sunday.

“I think we’re just taking whatever the pitchers’ been giving us,” said Dorraugh. “I think we understand that we need to do a better job of getting on base and by getting on base, you kind of manufacture a lot more runs. I think that’s the biggest jump we’ve made so far in the last week.”

Dorraugh has been at the forefront of that mentality. He leads players with at least 10 games played on the team with an on-base percentage of .459. He’s also second on the team in batting average (.315), hits (39) and home runs (5).

“Being able to play the number of games we played this summer and being able to learn from each at-bat, taking the positives and the negatives, I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve gotten out of this summer,” said Dorraugh. “I think that’s why it’s translated so well.”

Dorraguh and the Chucks are back at home Friday night to take on Wisconsin Rapids. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

