Senate Democratic Primary Debate to air Sunday on WZAW-TV

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - FOX WZAW will broadcast two political debates in advance of Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 primary. TMJ4 in Milwaukee is hosting the debates at Marquette’s Varsity Theater and the debates will be co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

The first debate is Sunday, July 17 at 6 p.m. on WZAW. Five candidates have been confirmed for the July 17 Senate debate: Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, and Millennial Action Project Founder & Former CEO Steven Olikara.

The Gubernatorial Republican primary debate will take place Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m. also on WZAW.

Three candidates have been confirmed for the July 24 Governor debate: Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels Corporation co-owner Tim Michels, and State. Rep. Tim Ramthun.

Viewers can submit questions ahead of the debates through WTMJ’s website. Click here to submit a question.

