News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Retail sales up 1% in June as shoppers show resilience

Inflation has surged by 9.1%, according to new data released Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending in June from May despite surging prices in gas and food.

U.S. retail sales rose 1% last month, from a revised decline of 0.1 % in May, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at furniture stores rose 1.4%, while consumer electronics stores rose 0.4%. Department stores took a hit, posting 2.6% decline. Online sales showed resurgence, posting a 2.2% increase. Business at restaurants was up 1%.

The report comes as U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved
Wet weather and some storms are expected Friday midday.
First Alert Weather: Potential heavy rain & strong storms on Friday
Jamie Goffard receives award from Vilas County Sheriff.
Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions
Monkeypox
Langlade County Health Department confirms case of monkeypox, 4th now in Wisconsin

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday is...
House making 1st attempt to protect abortion in post-Roe era
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana’s death
FILE PHOTO - Brittney Griner is shown in this file photo. Griner’s defense lawyers presented...
Brittney Griner’s lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis
Brittney Griner’s defense lawyers say they need time to prepare their client for the next steps...
Brittney Griner's attorneys talk about delay