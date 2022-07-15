Republican panel picks Milwaukee for 2024 convention
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans appear bound for Milwaukee in 2024.
Milwaukee media are reporting a GOP site selection panel on Friday picked Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention.
The full Republican National Committee must still approve the choice. It has a summer meeting coming up in Chicago August 2-5.
Nashville was the other finalist, and it could still host the RNC. However, the bid was stalled earlier this month.
