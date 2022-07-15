News and First Alert Weather App
Rafters continue dominance of Woodchucks

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have been dominant all season, especially against the Woodchucks. That did not change on Thursday.

Backed by pitching and a two run home run from Brendan Bobo, the Rafters won their eighth game over the Woodchucks this season 3-2.

The Rafters were the first team to get on the board. In the second inning, Harry Owen cracked a single to left field that scored Nat Nankil. It was Owen’s 21st RBI on the season

The 1-0 lead would hold for awhile because of the arms on the mound. Cooper Anderson and Logan Schulfer combined to retire the first 13 batters of the game, shutting down the Woodchucks. But with one swing of the bat, that changed.

Ryan Sepede crushed a fastball from Schulfer to left center field for a solo home run to tie the game. The Woodchucks would load the bases on Schulfer in the fifth inning, threatening to take the lead. The Plover native kept his cool, striking out Northwoods League All-Star Brent Widder looking to retire the side.

Brendan Bobo gave the Rafters the lead in the sixth inning on a two-run home run from Brendan Bobo, his 11th home run of the season.

The pair meet again on Friday at 6:35 pm at Athletic Park.

