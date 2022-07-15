News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Missing Milwaukee teen may have traveled elsewhere in Wisconsin

Joniah Walker
Joniah Walker(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee teen who has been missing for approximately three weeks may have traveled to another part of Wisconsin and authorities are asking everyone in the state for help finding her.

Fifteen-year-old Joniah Walker left her home on June 23 and has not been seen since, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated in a statement on Friday. The agency also released footage of Walker walking down the street near her home.

The security footage also contains a special plea from her mother to Walker.

The video shows Walker wearing a green Adidas t-shirt, which is shown in one of the pictures of her that has been released. She was also carrying a large backpack at the time. She may be in the Milwaukee area or gone to another part of the state.

Walker is described as a Black girl, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-849-5678 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 1-414-933-4444.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved
Wet weather and some storms are expected Friday midday.
First Alert Weather: Potential heavy rain & strong storms on Friday
Jamie Goffard receives award from Vilas County Sheriff.
Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions
Monkeypox
Langlade County Health Department confirms case of monkeypox, 4th now in Wisconsin

Latest News

An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in...
Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday
Friday, we featured a tasty recipe for chicken shish kabobs from the grill. Gary Stockwell, of...
Grilling with Sunrise 7: Grilled Chili Lime Chicken Shish Kabobs
Grilling with Sunrise 7: Chili Lime Chick Shish Kabobs
Grilling with Sunrise 7: Chili Lime Chick Shish Kabobs
Wet weather and some storms are expected Friday midday.
First Alert Weather: Potential heavy rain & strong storms on Friday