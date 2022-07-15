News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved
Wet weather and some storms are expected Friday midday.
First Alert Weather: Potential heavy rain & strong storms on Friday
Jamie Goffard receives award from Vilas County Sheriff.
Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions
Monkeypox
Langlade County Health Department confirms case of monkeypox, 4th now in Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans
FILE - Fire crews spray water from the dock onto the side of the USS Bonhomme Richard, in San...
Navy disciplines officers in massive ship fire
A new suicide hotline is launching.
New suicide hotline to launch
FILE — Howard Mott reaches for Princess Doe's gravestone during a memorial service at Cedar...
‘Princess Doe’ identified 40 years after remains were found