Grilling with Sunrise 7: Grilled Chili Lime Chicken Shish Kabobs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday, we featured a tasty recipe for chicken shish kabobs from the grill. Gary Stockwell, of Lamb’s Fresh Market, returned to Sunrise 7 Friday to share his recipe.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 lbs. boneless. You may use boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs

1 green bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow (Vidalia) or red onion (red is prettier, yellow is sweeter)

Optional (cherry tomatoes and mushrooms)

6 shish kabob skewers

Directions: Cut chicken into 1″ cubes. Combine ingredients for the marinade and whisk together. Add the chicken and place into a container. Refrigerate for 20 minutes up to 24 hours. On a separate cutting board and with a separate knife, cut up your peppers and onions into chunks suitable to go on a shish kabob skewer.

Preheat your grill to a medium temperature (350 degrees). Start threading your kabobs on the skewers, rotating between the meat and vegetables until the kabob is full. Grill and rotate a quarter turn every 3-4 minutes and leave on the grill until internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees. Take off the grill and place on your plate. When it’s cool enough to eat, dig in!

