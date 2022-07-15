Green Bay Police test cameras recording license plates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department added a new tool to its crime fighting. The city recently started using license plate readers. Green Bay is one of more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state using similar technology.

Twenty-eight of these Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras were strategically placed around the city. They were set up along major thoroughfares, not residential areas, to record vehicles as they drive by.

The 60-day pilot program is an opportunity for the police department to determine if they would be an asset to their police work.

Police say contrary to some chatter around the Green Bay area, these devices are focused on vehicles driving down the street and nothing else. They’re recording the vehicles driving away from the camera. The motion-activated cameras can also capture the make and model of vehicles and distinguishing features like bumper stickers or luggage racks.

”Basically, what it does is these cameras get license plate and vehicle description information, not driver information or personally identifiable to the person driving the car,” Police Chief Chris Davis said.

The information is stored in a database for only 30 days. In the event of a public safety need, like a shooting or an Amber Alert, police can access the database and try to identify a vehicle involved.

City leaders want the public to know these are not traffic cameras or red light cameras

“We have to be able to show that we accessed that data for a legitimate reason and not just some sort of fishing expedition,” Davis said. “If we have a legitimate public safety need to access that data we can, for things like solving crimes or locating missing people or things like that, but there has to be a legitimate public safety reason before we’re going to go looking in that data.”

Just a couple of weeks into the program and the cameras have so far proven to be an effective tool.

“We’ve already developed suspect information in one shooting case with this technology,” Chief Davis said.

The police department wants to reassure the public these devices will not and cannot be used to track driving habits. They are not for traffic enforcement, like catching drivers speeding or running red lights. And they don’t have facial recognition technology.

There were concerns Green Bay Alderman Brian Johnson wanted to clear up when he addressed questions about the devices on his social media accounts.

”Anytime you have the technology that’s being deployed, there’s always concerns about its intended use. This one is pretty innocent. It’s really about giving the police department another tool to help with our crime reduction technology,” Johnson said.

Police say the criteria for camera locations were areas of major entrances or exits for the city and coverage for each bridge over the Fox River.

The police department says it has funding to maintain the program for a year but it would like to make a decision before then about moving forward to avoid any gaps in coverage.

The police department adds that it owns the data that’s recorded but it won’t be sold or monetized.

