Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday

An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in Chippewa County Friday morning.
An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in Chippewa County Friday morning.
An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in Chippewa County Friday morning.(Stanley Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Heavy rains and flash flooding are affecting traffic, schools and more in Chippewa County on Friday.

An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in Chippewa County Friday morning, which prompted a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

The Stanley Police Department said that three intersections, County Highway NN at County Highway X, East 1st Avenue/Willow Road at Short Street and Copenhaver Avenue and County Highway X were temporarily closed due to water over the roadway. In a Facebook post, the Police Department said to avoid those closed roads until the water recedes. The Stanley-Boyd Area School District said that summer school and basketball camp are canceled Friday due to a leak in the roof.

To the northwest, between Cadott and Cornell, Rock Fest delayed opening its festival grounds by an hour in an effort to let the venue dry out after the excessive rainfall Friday morning. The event posted on Facebook that the grounds would open at noon, and that music would also begin at noon. The opening act on the main stage, Plague of Stars, was originally scheduled to play at 11:30 a.m., while all of the other stages were scheduled to begin with music at 12:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

