First Alert Weather: Warm & humid weekend, risk of storms next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain and storms impacted the region Friday morning, especially parts of Central Wisconsin. Localized flooding took place from Stanley, to Wisconsin Rapids, southeast to near Wautoma where 3 to 5 inches of rain fell. Outside of this 15-mile wide area of the axis of heavy rain, amounts dropped up quite a bit with 1 to 3 inches reported in much of central Wisconsin south of Highway 29, with a tenth to half an inch in the rest of the region to the north. Clouds broke for some sun Friday afternoon and it remains partly cloudy Friday evening.

The heaviest rain fell in Stanley and Wisconsin Rapids, where some flooding was reported. (WSAW)

A 15 mile area had rainfall of 3-5" Friday morning. (WSAW)

Areas of fog will likely develop overnight into Saturday morning and could be locally dense from around daybreak through 8 AM. The fog and low clouds will yield to a fair amount of sunshine on Saturday. A warm and somewhat humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy, continued humid on Sunday with daytime readings topping out in the mid 80s. Only a small chance of Sunday of a pop-up shower or storm.

It will remain humid for the next few days. (WSAW)

The feels like temps will be in the low to mid 90s Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Hot and humid for the start of the new work week on Monday. A decent amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s, which is just below First Alert Weather Day criteria, with the heat index being 95° or higher. Low pressure and a cold front will move closer to the region on Tuesday. Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a risk of showers and storms later in the day or at night. Some storms on Tuesday afternoon or night could be strong to severe with the early outlook of threats being damaging winds and heavy rainfall. We are monitoring Tuesday late day and night for a possible First Alert Weather Day. Highs on Tuesday are in the mid to upper 80s.

A chance that storms Tuesday late day or night might be strong to severe. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the upper 70s. Thursday and next Friday (July 21st and 22nd) have a mix of sun and clouds, warm and a bit humid. Highs are back in the mid 80s.

