First Alert: Active start to Friday

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall continues through Friday morning. Flash Flood Warnings have been issued.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Strong thunderstorms Friday morning will continue to produce heavy rainfall throughout much of North-Central Wisconsin. Rain and storms are expected to impact the morning commute. Allow extra time to reach your destination Friday and slow down as roads will be wet and possibly have ponding of water in poor drainage areas.

Heaviest rain falling southwest of HWY 29 Friday morning
Heaviest rain falling southwest of HWY 29 Friday morning(WSAW)
Turn around, don't drown.
Turn around, don't drown.(WSAW)

Clark and Wood County under a Flash Flood Warning early Friday through 8:15 AM. Reports of 2-4 inches have fallen in those areas over a short period of time. Additional rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches are possible in warned areas. Never drive or walk on flooded roads--turn around, don’t drown. Isolated locations could have minor flooding for a time from 6 AM to Noon on Friday. Keep in mind, that if the ground is saturated prior to gusty winds with strong storms, trees could more easily be uprooted. The wet weather will exit by early afternoon Friday, with considerable cloudiness and humid conditions the rest of the day. Highs on Friday are in the upper 60s to around 70.

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall Friday morning will move southeast out of the area...
Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall Friday morning will move southeast out of the area heading into the noon hour.(WSAW)

Turning warm and muggy over the weekend. Sunshine mixed with some clouds. Highs on Saturday are in the low to mid 80s, while in the mid 80s Sunday. Dogs days of summer returns in the upcoming work week. Hot and muggy on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Afternoon readings rising towards the 90s, with heat index values in the mid 90s. A cold front is forecast to head our way Tuesday, providing the next risk of showers and storms to the region. Highs Tuesday are in the mid to upper 80s. Staying warm for the middle of next week on Wednesday and Thursday (July 20th & 21st). A chance of showers or storms on Wednesday, while partly sunny on Thursday. High s in the low to mid 80s.

Dry for the weekend, with temperatures and humidity increasing.
Dry for the weekend, with temperatures and humidity increasing.(WSAW)
Dog days of summer is back at the start of the next work week
Dog days of summer is back at the start of the next work week(WSAW)

