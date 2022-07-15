12-hour softball game to raise money for cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny Vale Park in Wausau is hosting an inaugural event.

Next Saturday, July 23, will be a 12-hour softball game from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s Automation Arts 12-hour Softball Marathon Game for Cancer.

they’ll have food trucks, bands, a silent auction, prizes and more. This will replace the ‘Relay for Life’ from years past. They need players, the more the merrier.

“This is one long game, just like the movie, ‘The Sandlot’... it’s a pickup game,” said Ted Hartke, coordinator of the event. “I get a bunch of people to come out, and then we go red shirt, blue shirt, red shirt, blue shirt, and we have a blast. The more players, the better. Because then, we can rotate people in and no one person has to play the whole time.”

It’s $75 to play but no charge to attend. Hartke says by the time they’re all said and done, they’ll likely be in excess of more than 100 innings played.

For more information you can click here. Hartke says you can contact him directly at 715-803-8000. Those would be the two best options. A third choice is reaching out to the Aspirus Cancer Care Center.

