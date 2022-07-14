News and First Alert Weather App
Woodchucks extend winning streak to six

Wausau scored eight runs in the first two innings to defeat Green Bay
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Woodchucks’ bats keep on swinging. Wausau used an explosive first two innings to defeat the Green Bay Rockers 10-3 Wednesday night and extend their winning streak to six games.

Despite the lopsided final, Green Bay jumped out to the early lead, scoring two runs in the first. However, the Chucks answered the bell in the same inning. Hunter Dorraugh drove in a run on a fielder’s choice before Ryan Sepede drove in a pair with a deep double. Rounding out the inning, Chase Hug roped in an RBI single to make it a four-run first for Wausau.

The second inning looked similar, as the Woodchucks plated another four runs. Dorraugh drove in another run in the frame while Zach Levenson picked up a pair of RBI. After two innings, it was 8-2 Woodchucks.

Single runs in the third and fifth gave Wausau a little more cushion as they coasted to the win, their sixth straight.

Aidan Major started the game for the Chucks, lasting two and two thirds innings, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks. Mike Schicker picked up the win for Wausau in just his second appearance with the team. He went three and a third innings, giving up one run on three hits with three strikeouts.

The Woodchucks look to continue their hot streak Thursday as they travel to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is at 6:35.

