News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau River District to host scavenger hunt for 715 Day

Wausau River District to celebrate 715 Day
Wausau River District to celebrate 715 Day(Wausau River District)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District is asking people to be on the lookout Friday for a fun event to celebrate the region.

July 15 is ‘715 Day’. 715 is the area code for north central and northern Wisconsin. While not an official holiday, many Wisconsin businesses and organizations celebrate in their own way.

People who find a paper heart in downtown Wausau on Friday are asked to return the heart to the Wausau River District office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The ‘finder’ will receive a Wausausome T-shirt.

Several downtown businesses will also offer specials on July 15. Click here to find out more.

The Wausau River District is an organization that promotes economic growth and historic preservation in Wausau. Its office is located at 316 Scott St.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Solis, 27 and Laron Thomas, 35
2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point
Jamie Goffard receives award from Vilas County Sheriff.
Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved
Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
Thermometer in Lake Superior
One of Lake Superior’s coldest years could actually be good news for the ecosystem

Latest News

Rebecca Kleefisch
Republican Kleefisch raises $3.6 million in 6 months
Storm damage in Wausau on June 15
Wausau closes overflow yard waste site
Naturopathic medicine
Gov. Evers announces appointments to newly established Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved