Wausau River District to host scavenger hunt for 715 Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District is asking people to be on the lookout Friday for a fun event to celebrate the region.

July 15 is ‘715 Day’. 715 is the area code for north central and northern Wisconsin. While not an official holiday, many Wisconsin businesses and organizations celebrate in their own way.

People who find a paper heart in downtown Wausau on Friday are asked to return the heart to the Wausau River District office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The ‘finder’ will receive a Wausausome T-shirt.

Several downtown businesses will also offer specials on July 15. Click here to find out more.

The Wausau River District is an organization that promotes economic growth and historic preservation in Wausau. Its office is located at 316 Scott St.

