Wausau closes overflow yard waste site

Storm damage in Wausau on June 15
Storm damage in Wausau on June 15
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau has closed the overflow yard waste site. The site was located at 1300 Cleveland.

The location was opened up to help residents with storm damage following the storm on June 15. City leaders said there is no longer room at this location for residents to dump safely.

The yard waste site at 109 E Chellis St. will be open its normal business hours: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesdays 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The Wausau yard waste site is only open to city of Wausau residents.

