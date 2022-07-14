News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital

Steve Bruemmer, 62, was swimming at a beach near Monterey Bay on June 22 when he was bitten by a shark in his midsection. (Source: Natividad Medical Center)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (CNN) – A man who was bitten by a shark in northern California is home from the hospital.

Steve Bruemmer, 62, was swimming at a beach near Monterey Bay on June 22 when he was bitten by a shark in his midsection.

He had significant injuries to his stomach and leg. After three weeks in the hospital at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Bruemmer went home Wednesday. As he left the building in a wheelchair, staff members clapped and cheered.

The triathlete is recovering and recounting his ordeal.

“It grabbed me and pulled me up and then dove me down in the water, and then, of course, it spit me out. I’m not a seal. It’s looking for a seal. We’re not their food. It spit me out,” Bruemmer said. “And it was looking at me, right next to me. I thought it could bite me again, so I pushed it with my hand, and I kicked at it with my foot, and it left.”

Luckily, there were two ICU nurses and a doctor on the beach that day who sprung into action. They took their clothing and made tourniquets for Bruemmer to prevent him from bleeding out.

“I had tourniquets on my legs and arms within five minutes to stop the bleeding, otherwise I’d bleed to death,” he said.

Bruemmer underwent weeks of physical therapy, which he will continue. Doctors say his recovery was better than expected.

“I was in a tough spot and they were so caring,” he said. “I’m going home now, but I want to thank Natividad and the good Samaritans, and the good people on the beach, and that lead-footed ambulance driver. Without all of you, I don’t make it. And the blood donors, oh thank you so much.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Solis, 27 and Laron Thomas, 35
2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point
Jamie Goffard receives award from Vilas County Sheriff.
Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved
Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
Thermometer in Lake Superior
One of Lake Superior’s coldest years could actually be good news for the ecosystem

Latest News

988 will become available nationwide, beginning Saturday, for those seeking help during a...
Universal suicide hotline rolls out this week
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
A firefighter in Kentucky rescued a puppy with a soup can stuck on its head Monday.
Firefighter rescues puppy with soup can stuck on its head
FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of...
Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses