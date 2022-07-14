News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Recent NASA telescope discoveries highlight UW-Stevens Point upcoming planetarium programs

Image captured by NASA's John Webb Telescope.
Image captured by NASA's John Webb Telescope.(MGN)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re an avid stargazer and have been fascinated by the recent James Webb Telescope images, then you’re in luck.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s planetarium is offering programs to learn more about the telescope’s discoveries. It’s the largest telescope that has ever been deployed into space and scientists say the results have been significant.

“It’s huge for a space telescope,” says Sebastian Zamfir, Assistant Professor and Director of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium. “And that is if you want the biggest engineering achievement.”

The professor says the planetarium enjoys sharing its passion for astronomy with the community.

The final programs are scheduled for next Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 PM. It’s free and first come-first serve. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Solis, 27 and Laron Thomas, 35
2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point
Jamie Goffard receives award from Vilas County Sheriff.
Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved
Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
Rainfall of 1-2" with locally higher amounts to 3" could occur Friday.
First Alert Weather: Potential heavy rain & strong storms on Friday

Latest News

Partnership created by Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin and Illinois
Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin partner up to provide abortion care
Peyton's Promise reveals performer at free benefit concert
Peyton's Promise reveals performer at free benefit concert
TONIGHT at 10: Hurdles child care providers must overcome to become licensed
TONIGHT at 10: Hurdles child care providers must overcome to become licensed
UWSP Planetarium offering telescope education programs
UWSP Planetarium offering telescope education programs