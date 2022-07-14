Recent NASA telescope discoveries highlight UW-Stevens Point upcoming planetarium programs

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re an avid stargazer and have been fascinated by the recent James Webb Telescope images, then you’re in luck.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s planetarium is offering programs to learn more about the telescope’s discoveries. It’s the largest telescope that has ever been deployed into space and scientists say the results have been significant.

“It’s huge for a space telescope,” says Sebastian Zamfir, Assistant Professor and Director of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium. “And that is if you want the biggest engineering achievement.”

The professor says the planetarium enjoys sharing its passion for astronomy with the community.

The final programs are scheduled for next Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 PM. It’s free and first come-first serve. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.