Portage Co. law enforcement respond, clear active situation late Wednesday

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Plover Police Department responded late Wednesday night to an area south of Crossroads Commons for a report of a suicidal man armed with a gun.

Police responded to a wooded area south of the commons, near the GoodWill Retail Store at 8:21 p.m. After more than an hour, police made contact with the person and took him into protective custody without any incidents.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Stevens Point Police Department were also at the scene.

