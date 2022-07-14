Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin partner up to provide abortion care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been almost 3 weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Now to better serve women, abortion providers are working together. Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin said they’re partnering up to provide access to safe abortion care.

“Illinois is now an oasis for care,” said Jennifer Welch, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

Planned Parenthood said they opened the Waukegan Planned Parenthood Health Center in 2020 in anticipation of patients losing access to abortions.

“Abortion providers from Wisconsin now travel to Illinois several days a week to expand access to care at our Waukegan location,” said Welch.

Women in Wisconsin are also being given information about abortion resources in Illinois where the procedure is legal.

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase in patients coming from Wisconsin to all planned parenthood of Illinois health centers,” said Welch.

“Since the Supreme Court’s decision, our call volumes have doubled and we’re referring all of our abortion out of state for care,” said Tanya Atkinson, the CEO of Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood said the new partnership will work to provide Wisconsin women with transportation, gas money, support, and financial assistance to get to Illinois.

“Patients can continue to access appointments for abortion care out of state through our call center and online,” said Atkinson.

Health centers in Wisconsin that previously provided abortion services will be used to give patients pregnancy assessments and ultrasounds.

“This is especially beneficial for patients who don’t know the exact date of their last menstrual period to provide guidance on whether a patient can schedule an in-clinic or a medication abortion out of state,” said Atkinson.

The CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois said she anticipates other states, like Michigan, Indiana, and Missouri to reach out for similar partnerships.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.