Packers make surprise stop at Wausau East High School

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Students at Wausau East High School got a special surprise Thursday morning in the form of some former football greats. The ‘Packers Road Trip’ made an unannounced stop at the school and spoke to students about the importance of hard work and commitment.

“When the Packers came out and gave me the opportunity to be on the road with them, I thought it would be fun because the one thing about Green Bay is community,” said former Packers corner Tramon Williams. “For us to go around and showcase and practice what we preach, I jumped at the opportunity.”

The bus made a stop earlier in the morning in Wausau for a breakfast fundraiser to benefit Judicare Legal Aid. Packers President Mark Murphy was joined by six former players; Scott Wells, Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Noll and Jason Spitz.

This particular stop was focused on inspiring students in summer school at Wausau East.

“Make sure you have a goal. Make sure you have a dream,” said Wells in his address to the students. “Find out how today, I can get one step closer to being where I want to be tomorrow.”

These surprise visits with kids on the Packers’ trip around the state are something the players take to heart.

“Whether it’s stopping here with kids at summer school or stopping at Rawhide or kids who’ve been challenged, or abused, or put in different situations in their life, they need someone to inspire them,” said Williams.

The players also threw out shirts and footballs to those in attendance. The road trip also made stops in Owen and Thorp Thursday.

The ‘Packers Road Trip’ runs through Sunday.

