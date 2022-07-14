Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

AMHERST

The Portage County Fair of Amherst is July 14-17. The address is 4505 Fair Ground Road. The fair offers fun for all ages including Carnival Rides, Truck and Tractor Pulls, Market Animal Sale, Volleyball Tournament, Raffle, Famous Fair Food, Games, Cake Auction, Animal Judging, and Pedal Tractor Races. Click here for more information.

COLBY

Colby Cheese Days is July 15-17. The annual event includes three days of activities. There will be a carnival, cheese toss, ATV pulls, live music, parade, 5K & 10K race. Click here for a full schedule of events.

KNOWLTON

Lake Dubay Lions will host the 41st annual Summerfest on Friday and Saturday. The event is held at Lions Park, one mile south of Highway 34 on County Road DB. Live music includes Gray Katz playing Friday night and The Drovers on Saturday. Click here for more information.

MERRILL

The city of Merrill will host Christmas in July on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. at the Smith Multi-Purpose Center. There will be Christmas music and a prize for the ugliest Christmas sweater! The concession stand will be open with a limited menu as well. Admission is $5 and skate rentals will be available for $2.

STEVENS POINT

Discover Downtown! 2022 will be held July 15-16 in Downtown Stevens Point. Downtown Stevens Point will come alive with sidewalk sales, food vendors, fashion shows, live music and more. Click here for more information.

PHILLIPS

The 14th Annual Antique & Tractor Expo and Car Show will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Price County Fairgrounds. Both days include children’s activities, DJ, raffles, antique machinery, old log school, Phillips downtown dioramas, and guess the mystery item. Vendors, displays/demonstrations shingle mill, rope making, saw mill, and firewood processor.

WABENO

The 7th Annual Wabeno Art and Music Fest is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Firefighters’ Park. WAM Fest features a wide variety of activities that promises a good time for all. Click here for the event schedule.

WAUSAU

Monk Botanical Gardens and Out of the Woods Theatre will host Peter Pan in the Gardens on Saturday. The new walking theatre experience features beloved characters from the classic tale of Peter Pan. Follow Wendy and Peter through the Gardens turned into Neverland. You must arrive and be ready to start the walk at the time of your chosen time slot. Be prepared to walk at a leisurely pace. There will be a plethora of fun family activities after the walking play including games and crafts. Drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees who come dressed up as Peter Pan characters will have a chance to win a Monk Gardens membership. Click here for tickets.

