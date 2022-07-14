News and First Alert Weather App
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin

Beetles feedin on a plum tree
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Japanese beetles are active in Wisconsin again with the July heat increasing mating and feeding on crops and homeowners’ plants. The invasive species was first noticed in the U.S. in 1916 in New Jersey and has been making its way westward.

“The first time I ever noticed them was about five or six years ago,” said Rib Mountain homeowner Glenn Buchberger.

As an invasive pest, they can cause more damage than bugs that are native.

“They don’t have any predators really or not too many because they are new to the area and the other species haven’t evolved along with it,” said Portage County UW Extension Agricultural Agent Ken Schroeder.

“To a certain extent it’s like a kid in a candy shop unsupervised. It didn’t have those natural checks and balances – those natural predators and parasites that help control it in its more native range,” added UW Madison Director of Insect Diagnostics Lab PJ Liesch.

The beetles like a moist temperate climate and climate change is allowing them to move into more areas.

“It’s starting to become a problem in more northern parts of Wisconsin,” Liesch said.

Glenn Buchberger likes to grow his own produce and worries about his younger trees that don’t have the strength to bounce back from an attack.

“It’s usually the leaves... They basically destroy the leaves on the plant,” Buchberger said.

Experts say if you have a smaller garden, knocking the beetles into a pail of soapy water will take care of them. They also advise that if you have to use sprays, make sure to follow the directions on how much to use.

Years of study have shown that hormone-based traps don’t work and only attract more beetles to the property.

“We always like to kid and say if you’re going to get traps, give them to your neighbor,” Schroeder said.

