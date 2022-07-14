News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers announces appointments to newly established Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board

Naturopathic medicine
Naturopathic medicine(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed seven people to the Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board. It regulates the practice of naturopathic medicine. The board was recently established under 2021 Wisconsin Act 130, a bipartisan act relating to the regulation and licensure of naturopathic doctors, including the creation of the board.

“Members of the Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board were car, a bipartisan act relating to the regulation and licensure of naturopathic doctors, including the creation of the board. well-being of all Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers. “I am confident in this board and these members’ ability to lead on initiatives that help support positive outcomes for patients, naturopathic doctors, and the field of naturopathic medicine across our state.”

The board is comprised of four licensed naturopathic doctors, one licensed primary care physician, and two public members, each appointed to staggered four-year terms. Members of the Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board include:

  • Dr. Allison Becker of Evansville, Naturopathic Doctor – Appointed for a term ending July 1, 2025
  • Dr. Robert Coleman of Fond du Lac, Naturopathic Doctor – Appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023
  • Dr. Jill Crista of Janesville, Naturopathic Doctor – Appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024
  • Robyn Doege-Brennan of Janesville, Public Member – Appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023
  • Dr. David Kiefer of Madison, Primary Care Physician – Appointed for a term ending July 1, 2025
  • Kristine Nichols of Whitewater, Public Member – Appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024
  • Dr. Paul Ratté of Viroqua, Naturopathic Doctor – Appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023

