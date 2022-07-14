GM, partners to build 500 electric vehicle charging stations

News and First Alert Weather App
An EVgo electric charging station is show in this file photo.
An EVgo electric charging station is show in this file photo.(Mariordo / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A major automaker, large truck stop chain and an electric vehicle charging company are proposing a network that would put charging plugs at 50-mile intervals along U.S. highways.

General Motors, Pilot Travel Centers and EVgo said Thursday they will build 2,000 charging stalls at “up to” 500 Pilot Flying J sites across the nation.

The companies wouldn’t answer questions about the cost or how much each will pay, but a statement said they’re counting on government grant money and programs from utilities to help.

GM says construction will start this summer with the first direct current fast chargers operating sometime in 2023.

The network should be finished in a couple of years, enabling interstate travel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

