First Alert Weather: Perfect weather Thursday, heavy rain possible Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Keep the sunglasses handy for Thursday as sunshine will last throughout the day. Heavy rainfall will arrive early Friday morning as showers and thunderstorms move into the state. The dog days of summer likely returning for the upcoming work week. Mostly sunny skies throughout Thursday with highs approaching the 80s. Winds will remain light, and dew points staying dry will make the outdoors feel comfortable. Clouds increase after dark with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Perfect weather Thursday with sunny skies and comfortable conditions. (WSAW)

Despite the recent rain that rolled through at the beginning of the work week, we still need more rain in the area. Tlatest drought monitor released Thursday morning keeps portions of North-Central Wisconsin under abnormally dry conditions.

Abnormally dry conditions remain in parts of the state (WSAW)

A frontal system will approach the region heading into Friday morning and bring the next weather maker to the area. Heavy rain is possible during this period, and may lead to chances for potential flooding in isolated spots repeadly being impacted by rain. Chance for severe storms low, but areas under a marginal risk will likely seeing the heaviest rainfall.

A low chance for severe weather, but higher chance for heavy rainfall to occur (WSAW)

Heavy amounts of rain may occur south of HWY 29 Friday (WSAW)

Areas south of HWY 29 have the greatest chance to see the most rain. Rain will be the heaviest within thunderstorms where accumulations could exceed several inches in some areas.

Showers and thunderstorms move in early Friday morning. Heavy rain will be associated with this system. (WSAW)

Showers and thunderstorms moving southeast throughout Friday morning (WSAW)

Showers and storms will slowly fizzle out and become less widespread heading towards the noon hour. Occasional rain showers possible Friday afternoon. Skies will be cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. The mugginess returns during the second half of the day as moisture content in the atmosphere increases.

Showers and storms will fizzle out and become scattered and lighter heading into Friday afternoon (WSAW)

Muggy weather continues into the weekend. Saturday will feature cloudy skies highs returning to the low 80s. There is a chance for for additional showers and a possible thunderstorms to occur late Saturday night. Dew points continue to creep up heading into Sunday. Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Even muggier to start the next work week.

Increasing humidity over the weekend. Tropical-like feeling for Monday (WSAW)

Dog days of summer is back at the start of the next work week (WSAW)

Southwest flow will push heat and additional moisture into the region for Monday and Tuesday. Highs likely reaching the 90s with humidity likely creating heat indices near the triple digits. This heat wave could trigger a First Alert Weather Day.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.