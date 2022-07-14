Farm Technology Days draw in thousands

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Farm Tech Days brings in thousands to the small town of Loyal. The crowds of people are unusual for Clark County. They’re used to more cows than people.

“We have 32,000 people and 64,000 cows,” said Bob Meyer, Executive Committee member of Farm Technology Days.

Event-goers and exhibitors bring in economic growth.

“Economic impact is really big because not only do you have the 45,000 people who come in as visitors to the show. And they are daytime one-day visitors. So, I mean, they may stop at the gas station with a convenience store and maybe a restaurant on the way back. But what we get more of the exhibitors at a show. So the hotels are filled up in Neillsville, in Marshfield, all around the area,” said Meyer.

Meyer said the event also brings new innovations. He said it has what you’ll see on the average farm within the next five years.

The new equipment is what drew in a hobby farmer outside of Wausau.

“We wanted to see the equipment, wanted to see what new stuff if out there. it’s always neat seeing all the new equipment,” said Bob Myszka, a hobby farmer.

His 7-year-old son agrees. His favorite part of the event is “going in the tractors”.

It not only draws in family event-goers but also exhibitors. The Meyer family has been showing horses for generations.

“Taking over for my dad I’ve been showing since I was five years old and Ty started when he was eight,” said Kris Meyer, Meyer Farms.

On Wednesday, they showed their famous 10-horse pyramid.

“You know you got three sets of lines in here you got four sets there and there’s a lot of power behind each horse is in one of my fingers,” said Meyer.

It’s one of many fascinating events, including tractor rollover rescue response demonstrations.

Event organizers say it takes about 1,500 volunteers and 3 years of planning to make it all happen.

“This was all built in the last two weeks so all the big buildings everything came in. this was a farm field two weeks ago and 2 weeks from now it will be a farm field again,” said Meyer.

The event runs through Thursday at 4 pm.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.