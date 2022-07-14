Countdown on to 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld

News and First Alert Weather App
U.S. Senior Open will be played in Stevens Point in 2023.
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The countdown is on until the biggest golf event to hit central Wisconsin.

SentryWorld in Stevens Point will host the 2023 U.S. Senior Open next summer, June 29-July 2. Top officials from the U.S. Golf Association were on hand Thursday afternoon at the golf course.

SentryWorld’s success hosting the 2019 Girls Junior Championship helped lead to next year’s event. The golf course gives the USGA something they don’t see every year.

“One thing unique to this course is, you know, it’s a public parkland venue,” said Ben Kimball, Sr. Director of Championships for the USGA. “Not very often are our championships played at public facilities.”

The USGA Girls Junior Championship had 250 volunteers. This event will require many more and people have stepped up.

“We needed 1,800. We’re over 2,100 volunteers so far,” said Mike James, General Manager of SentryWorld. “And it tells us the city of Stevens Point community is behind this 100-percent.”

The USGA projects a $20M impact to the surrounding area. Early bird tickets are available now until August 7. You can find more information about the event and tickets here.

