News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

3 people killed in 2 separate shootings within 30 minutes

Milwaukee police say three people are dead after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes
(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say three people died Thursday after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes.

The first incident was reported about 11:30 a.m. and resulted in the deaths of two Milwaukee women. A 42-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene and a 19-year-old woman died at a local hospital, police said.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, who has been identified.

The second shooting occurred about noon and resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man. Police do not have a suspect in that case.

No further details were immediately available.

Most Read

Isaiah Solis, 27 and Laron Thomas, 35
2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point
Jamie Goffard receives award from Vilas County Sheriff.
Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved
Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
Thermometer in Lake Superior
One of Lake Superior’s coldest years could actually be good news for the ecosystem

Latest News

Wisconsin secretary of state outraised by GOP opponent
State Rep. Adam Jarchow, R-Balsam Lake, speaks at a news conference Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in...
Jarchow raises $447,000 for attorney general run
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled absentee ballots that are not in election offices can no...
Wisconsin official: Voters must mail own absentee ballots
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch
Republican Kleefisch raises $3.6 million in 6 months