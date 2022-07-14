News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2 shelter dogs tie the knot as they wait for forever home: ‘They are just incredible’

Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter. (Source: WDAY, Homeward Animal Shelter, CNN)
By Kevin Wallevand
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) - A wedding ceremony was held for two shelter dogs in North Dakota in an effort to find them forever homes.

A lot of planning went into the event that included bubbles, a wedding arch with flowers and even a cake.

The stars of the show were pit bulls, Fran and Earl.

“We were talking about a bonded pair of senior pits,” Heather Klefstad, with the Homeward Animal Shelter, said.

The dogs come as a team and are currently waiting for adoption with the wedding giving them a chance to get noticed.

The shelter shared that Earl proposed to Fran, and the team sent wedding invitations.

Yes, the dogs even had their own bulldog officiant.

“We want people to see how great these dogs are. They’re sweet and lovable dogs. They deserve the best home and love. They are just incredible,” Klefstad said.

The two dogs exchanged vows, collars and made it official with paw prints on a marriage certificate.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Solis, 27 and Laron Thomas, 35
2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point
Jamie Goffard receives award from Vilas County Sheriff.
Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved
Beetles feedin on a plum tree
Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin
Thermometer in Lake Superior
One of Lake Superior’s coldest years could actually be good news for the ecosystem

Latest News

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
U.S. Senior Open will be played in Stevens Point in 2023.
Countdown on to 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received one...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100
Monkeypox
Langlade County Health Department confirms case of monkeypox, 4th now in Wisconsin