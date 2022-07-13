Woodchucks Win Fifth Straight in Shutout

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – Jack Wenninger pitched six strong innings in a 6-0 shutout victory for the Wausau Woodchucks in Green Bay Tuesday night.

The win is the fifth straight for the Woodchucks (22-21), who are now 5-2 and alone in second place in the second half Great Lakes West standings. It’s the first time they are over .500 this season.

Wenninger (Illinois) struck out a season-high six batters in the win, improving his record to 2-1 and lowering his season ERA to 1.85. In seven starts this summer, he has yet to allow more than four hits or two walks.

His run support arrived in the top of the third. Collin Reuter (BYU), Amani Larry (Mississippi State), and Brent Widder (Evansville) all singled, the latter extending his on-base streak to 28 games with a line drive to center.

That set up Ben Abernathy (UAB) to deliver a two-RBI single to put the Chucks on top. Zach Levenson (Miami) drove in another run later in the inning, and Abernathy padded the lead by stealing home thanks to Levenson’s clever run-down to draw a throw.

Nik Levensteins (North Georgia) added a two-run homer in the eighth, his second of the summer. The no-doubter to right field was an exclamation point on the win.

Wenninger cruised through six, scattering four base-hits and never allowing multiple hits in an inning. He was aided by a 5-2-3 double play, which was the only time a Rocker reached third base all night.

Nick Marshall (West Texas A&M) pitched a scoreless seventh – his second strong outing in as many nights. Cade Denton (Oral Roberts) closed out the Rockers in short order, completing the Woodchucks’ third shutout victory of the summer.

They have now taken eight of nine meetings from Green Bay this season and have won 11 in a row at Capital Credit Union Park.

Up Next

The Chucks will host the Rockers tomorrow to conclude this series. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. at Athletic Park!

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.