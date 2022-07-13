Wausau City Council debates ARPA spending

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau City Council met Tuesday night to decide on a number of resolutions about the future of the city.

Four of them involved the spending of American Rescue Plan Act money. Two involved water-related infrastructure and one provided funding for the Community Partners Campus which passed almost unanimously.

It was the creation of a homebuyer education counseling and closing assistance program that was the most controversial.

The program had its share of supporters at the meeting, saying it can be difficult for first-time home buyers to navigate the process.

Others, like Alder Tom Kilian preferred to delve deeper and address the general lack of affordable housing in the area.

“These are urgent issues, we have relevant funds and I see nothing to date demonstrating we’ve used them to move the needle on those things,” Kilian said.

Others found the proposal too specific, using the funds to focus on a narrow portion of the population.

“I guess I’m in agreement with Alder McElhaney as far as needing to use those funds to help as many people as possible,” Alder Carol Lukens said.

In the end, the resolution was sent back to the committee for further discussion.

The Finance Committee will re-evaluate its level of a priority compared to other projects still in consideration.

Other items on the agenda included plans for the old mall site that is still undergoing financial analysis with the planners. They also voted to sell a city-owned building to a developer who wants to create an indoor green space.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.