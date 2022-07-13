Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department is commending a man for his quick thinking and actions in preventing a possible tragedy.

Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath said on Tuesday morning a citizen saw a 3-year-old child standing in the water in Eagle River. Jamie Goffard told investigators he picked the child up out of the water and tried to locate an adult or parent of the child.

He said the child couldn’t talk. It was later learned the child was autistic.

Deputy Logan Pontbriand arrived on the scene and attempted to assist in locating the parent or member of the child’s party. Deputy Pontbriand found an open door to a condominium nearby. It was learned that the child came from the condominium and the grandmother was not aware that he had left.

Sheriff Fath said Goffard’s quick thinking and efforts saved this child’s life.

