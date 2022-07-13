UPDATE: Artist selected for UWSP’s ‘Ancestor’s Buried Below Us’ mural project

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An artist has been selected for what is now known as the ‘Ancestors buried below us’ memorial project at University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. The announcement about the project first came out in January.

Ho-Chunk Nation member Christopher Sweet will create an outdoor memorial that pays tribute to the Native Americans buried on campus. Sweet will paint a mural on a free-standing wooden canvas. It will feature pictures and words to represent the Ho-Chunk, Potawatomi, Ojibwe and Menominee tribes honored there.

The 24-foot by 32-foot mural painting will have a monochromatic color scheme to capture the essence of ancestors with raised hands to symbolize lifting up future generations. It will also include a poem written by his cousin Denise Sweet, a former Wisconsin Poet laureate.

Sweet will begin working on the mural in his Baraboo studio this month. The mural will later be installed in October.

Historic research showed the campus encompasses what was at one point a Native American camp and burial ground of the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Ojibwe and Potawatomi. In the 1860s, scarlet fever devastated a diverse group of Native Americans who were living outside of Stevens Point after being forced out of their ancestral homelands by settlement. The deceased were buried on this site.

Stevens Point Normal School was built on the site, opening in 1894. In 1925, archaeologist Charles E. Brown recorded this Indigenous village and burial ground.

