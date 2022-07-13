News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UPDATE: Artist selected for UWSP’s ‘Ancestor’s Buried Below Us’ mural project

Artist chosen for UWSP's 'Ancestors Buried Below Us' project.
Artist chosen for UWSP's 'Ancestors Buried Below Us' project.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An artist has been selected for what is now known as the ‘Ancestors buried below us’ memorial project at University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. The announcement about the project first came out in January.

Ho-Chunk Nation member Christopher Sweet will create an outdoor memorial that pays tribute to the Native Americans buried on campus. Sweet will paint a mural on a free-standing wooden canvas. It will feature pictures and words to represent the Ho-Chunk, Potawatomi, Ojibwe and Menominee tribes honored there.

The 24-foot by 32-foot mural painting will have a monochromatic color scheme to capture the essence of ancestors with raised hands to symbolize lifting up future generations. It will also include a poem written by his cousin Denise Sweet, a former Wisconsin Poet laureate.

Sweet will begin working on the mural in his Baraboo studio this month. The mural will later be installed in October.

Historic research showed the campus encompasses what was at one point a Native American camp and burial ground of the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Ojibwe and Potawatomi. In the 1860s, scarlet fever devastated a diverse group of Native Americans who were living outside of Stevens Point after being forced out of their ancestral homelands by settlement. The deceased were buried on this site.

Stevens Point Normal School was built on the site, opening in 1894. In 1925, archaeologist Charles E. Brown recorded this Indigenous village and burial ground.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Travis and Scott Huse
Man charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County pleads not guilty
Breaking news
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department said child made 911 calls involving report of gun
Road Work
Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard...
REPORT: Bucks finalizing extension with Pat Connaughton
City Council meeting
Wausau City Council debates ARPA spending
Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
Woodchucks Win Fifth Straight in Shutout
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city