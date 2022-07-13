REPORT: Bucks finalizing extension with Pat Connaughton

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks are finalizing a three-year, $30 million dollar deal with Pat Connaughton, the Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting. The deal would keep Connaughton under control through the 2025-2026 season.

Connaughton has been with Milwaukee for four seasons, averaging 7.2 points per game with 4.4 assists per game in that span. He’s also played in 62 playoff games for the Bucks since 2019.

