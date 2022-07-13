News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Bucks finalizing extension with Pat Connaughton

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, and forward Jae Crowder during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks are finalizing a three-year, $30 million dollar deal with Pat Connaughton, the Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting. The deal would keep Connaughton under control through the 2025-2026 season.

Connaughton has been with Milwaukee for four seasons, averaging 7.2 points per game with 4.4 assists per game in that span. He’s also played in 62 playoff games for the Bucks since 2019.

