Recipe: Grilled Sirloin Steak Kabobs with Garlic Rosemary Butter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Grilling is one of the most exciting ways to enjoy beef. Whether cooking on a gas or charcoal grill, or a smoker, in the backyard or at a tailgate, this cooking method provides maximum flavor and optimal tenderness. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council explained how to be the master of the grill this summer with these recipes.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1 Tbsp steak seasoning blend

1 Tbsp olive oil

8 oz red-skinned potatoes

4 oz cherry tomatoes

4 oz baby portobello mushrooms

Basting Sauce

4 Tbsp. salted butter

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

1.5 tsp fresh garlic, minced

Garnish

1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

COOKING:

Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with remaining rosemary, parsley mixture.

BASTING SAUCE

In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. stir occasionally.

