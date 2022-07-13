News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield Clinic, DispatchHealth to offer house calls

The partnership with Dispatch Health will help provide care to patients living in rural areas
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health system is announcing the return of house calls.

The new service is thanks to a partnership with DispatchHealth.

It is an organization that provides care to a patient’s home. The service offers patients safety and comfort while getting care.

“We’re increasing health care access to the patient, and often, lots of medical complexities and medical conditions don’t need to be utilized, or don’t need to be visited in the hospital,” said Patrick Huynh, Director of Clinical Practice at DispatchHealth. We can deliver care to the patient in their home.”

The partnership adds another access point to the clinic and their health care team. Patients can get care for all sorts of aliments including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, complications and viral illnesses.

The team is E.R. trained and will arrive with lab equipment and necessary tools for on-site care.

