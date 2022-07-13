First Alert Weather: Staying seasonable before cranking up the heat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dry and seasonable weather conditions will stick around through Thursday. The chance for rain returns Friday and Saturday before summer-heat returns by the following work week.

Comfy and cool with highs in the mid-70s. Clouds to start the day will clear and lead to sunshine. (WSAW)

Wednesday starts with clouds that will gradually clear heading into the afternoon. Conditions will be comfortable with cooler highs in the mid-70s. Warmer on Thursday, with highs near 80. Conditions will be much of the same as Wednesday.

Showers will track into the state Friday morning, with t he heaviest rain falling to the south (WSAW)

The next risk of showers/storms is Thursday night into Friday morning with a warm front. Once the wet weather exits Friday morning, clouds break for some sunshine. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the mid-80s. The upcoming weekend has some sun on Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Partly cloudy next Sunday, July 17th, and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers will be possible Friday night (WSAW)

Widespread showers will be possible Saturday night as a front moves in (WSAW)

Summer heat and humidity will appear in the forecast for the upcoming work week. High temperatures will try to soar towards the 90s, with dew points turning muggy in the upper 60s.

