First Alert Weather: Staying seasonable before cranking up the heat
Scattered rain showers will be possible at the end of the work week.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dry and seasonable weather conditions will stick around through Thursday. The chance for rain returns Friday and Saturday before summer-heat returns by the following work week.
Wednesday starts with clouds that will gradually clear heading into the afternoon. Conditions will be comfortable with cooler highs in the mid-70s. Warmer on Thursday, with highs near 80. Conditions will be much of the same as Wednesday.
The next risk of showers/storms is Thursday night into Friday morning with a warm front. Once the wet weather exits Friday morning, clouds break for some sunshine. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the mid-80s. The upcoming weekend has some sun on Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Partly cloudy next Sunday, July 17th, and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Summer heat and humidity will appear in the forecast for the upcoming work week. High temperatures will try to soar towards the 90s, with dew points turning muggy in the upper 60s.
