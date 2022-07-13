First Alert Weather: Dry weather through late week, turning a bit warmer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dry weather will be sticking around for the remainder of the week in the Wisconsin River Valley. Partly cloudy Wednesday evening to mainly clear Wednesday night. Fine weather to check out the last super moon of the year. Lows by morning range from around 50 in the Northwoods, to the low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin.

Partly cloudy to clear tonight into early Thursday morning. (WSAW)

Fantastic conditions on Thursday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky, not much of a breeze, and not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A fine Thursday to spend at the pool with a good amount of sun and comfortably warm. (WSAW)

Warmer to wrap up the work week on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are in the low to mid 80s.

Good weather to do yard work Thursday and Friday, chances of shower/storms this weekend. (WSAW)

The weekend will not be picture-perfect as there will be opportunities for wet weather on both days. Saturday starts off with some sunshine, however, clouds increase as the day wears on. A risk of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon into Saturday night with a cold front. Storms are expected to stay below severe limits, but could produce gusty winds, downpours, and some lightning. Highs Saturday are in the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny Sunday with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Turning more humid late week into the weekend and beyond. (WSAW)

Summer heat and humidity for the upcoming work week. Not blazing hot by any means, but it will be rather warm from day to day. Partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday intervals of sunshine and some clouds with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s. A fair amount of sunshine and rather warm next Wednesday, July 20th. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

