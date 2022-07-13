News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information

A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in...
A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in the agency's history.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has been convicted at a New York City retrial.

A jury reached the guilty verdict against Joshua Schulte on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Schulte chose to act as his own defense attorney, calling himself a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.

A mistrial was declared at his original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Solis, 27 and Laron Thomas, 35
2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point
Travis and Scott Huse
Man charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County pleads not guilty
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Breaking news
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department said child made 911 calls involving report of gun

Latest News

Jeremiah Moore, 7, died after suffering a gunshot wound while in the backseat of a vehicle.
Boy, 7, dies from gunshot wound to head after leaving grandmother’s home
Above average highs are expected starting Friday.
First Alert Weather: Dry weather through late week, turning a bit warmer
The FBI is trying to identify a person the agency is calling "Jane Doe 46."
FBI seeks public’s help in identifying ‘Jane Doe 46’ as part of child exploitation investigation
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions