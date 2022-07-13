Brown County agencies emphasize importance of training for active-shooter calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New information continues to come out about a gunman’s attack on a school in Uvalde, Texas, and the delayed police response. Local law enforcement agencies say active-shooter training is always on their agenda -- whether it’s training within their own department or with other agencies.

And when it comes to active-shooter training in Brown County, officials say everyone is on the same team -- from dispatchers to responding officers to firefighters -- with one vision: to stop the threat and render aid.

The old Wisconsin Public Service building, the Resch Center, a Green Bay warehouse. These are just a few of the locations for active-shooter training sessions local law enforcement agencies have completed over the years.

“This isn’t the training that you do every now and then. It’s something we want to be sharp on. It’s something we want to be dedicated to, and we are,” De Pere Police Community Resource Officer Jedd Bradley said.

In fact, Bradley says, Brown County has multi-department active-shooter training coming up in a few months. They will start the scenario with the first 911 call to the end, eliminating the threat as quickly as possible, to make sure communication is on point and everyone understands the expectations.

“Personnel-wise, you’re talking every cop in Brown County, you’re talking to every police and fire personnel in Brown County, so it’s, you know, it’s thousands of public safety servants, dispatchers are included in it.”

Bradley says communication is key as well as teamwork to stop the threat.

“That’s our vision: Stop the killing and then stop the dying,” he said, “and that’s where the partnerships with the fire and EMS come in as well, and that’s a critical part of this.”

He continued, “I want to emphasize partnership of all public service in Brown County, you know, from the sheriff down to all the chiefs of police, they support this. From everybody down has that vision of this works and this is how Brown County is going to train.”

So if -- when -- that call comes in, like it did last year during the Oneida Casino complex shooting in Ashwaubenon, where Green Bay officers eliminated the threat within minutes of arrival, “We responded very well as law enforcement, fire and EMS to that incident. But we learned from it, too.”

Bradley says while law enforcement officials continue to train for active-shooter threats, so too should the public at a concert, the shopping mall, a place of worship and at work.

“Unfortunately the police aren’t going to be there when it happens,” Bradley said. “So you go back to who’s the first responder officer -- you -- and it comes back to you, what can I do to prepare for this before the cops get there?”

Bradley says the average response time for police throughout the U.S. is 6 minutes from the time a call is placed, so he says having a plan for what to do in those six minutes could be life-saving.

“You have to provide your employees training as well -- which is another animal, if you will -- but it’s very important, and if you’re not doing that training ask why, because long short of it is the police are never there when it happens.”

After the release of some security footage from the Uvalde, Texas, school, we asked local law enforcement about their training and protocols

