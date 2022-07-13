News and First Alert Weather App
Boy, 7, dies from gunshot wound to head after leaving grandmother’s home

A boy died from a gunshot wound to the head after leaving his grandmother's home.
By Cate Cauguiran
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) - Police said a child died after being shot in the head while riding in the backseat of a vehicle.

Jeremiah Moore, 7, was on his way home from his grandmother’s house when he was shot early Tuesday morning in East Chicago, Indiana.

Police said shots were reported around 1:15 a.m., and Moore’s uncle Dameion Bey said those shots were fired at his brother’s family in the vehicle.

“Bullets were coming through the windows, four kids in the back were all trying to duck and take cover,” Bey said.

Following the gunshots, Bey said his brother looked back at little Jeremiah.

“They noticed that he was shot,” Bey said.

After seeking help at a nearby fire department, the family drove to a nearby hospital, where Moore died.

“He was seven years old. He didn’t deserve that,” Bey said. “They were ambushed and shot at.”

Police are now asking witnesses to come forward, as the family tries to cope with their enormous loss.

“This is one of their babies. You know, it’s nothing that you could do to replace his life,” Bey said. “They just want justice.”

Bey said Moore had attended a rally in Chicago protesting against gun violence last month.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

