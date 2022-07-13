News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Bowler celebrating 100th birthday by throwing strikes: ‘It’s become a part of me’

Bowler Harry Berckes is still rolling strong at 100 years old. (Source: KCRG)
By Scott Saville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A bowler in Iowa just reached a major milestone – turning 100 years old. And he celebrated by bowling, a passion he’s had since he was 10 years old.

KCRG reports Harry Berckes, of Cedar Rapids, celebrated his 100th birthday with strike after strike.

“There is a warmth with bowling that you don’t find in another sport. This is my home away from home,” Berckes said.

Berckes isn’t kidding – even at age 100, he bowls on a summer league and into the fall and winter months, three days a week.

On his birthday, Berckes got three strikes in a row and four in his first game with a final score of 154.

“I do it for the exercise, for the people. It’s become a part of me,” Berckes said.

When it comes to making it to the century mark, Berckes said credits his lifelong lack of drinking and smoking.

“I tried them all, but one time was enough on all of that for me,” Berckes said.

The 100-year-old said he remains competitive on the lanes and plans not to give it up anytime soon.

“As long as I’m able to stand up, I’ll throw the ball and hit the pins,” Berckes said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Solis, 27 and Laron Thomas, 35
2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point
Travis and Scott Huse
Man charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County pleads not guilty
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Breaking news
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department said child made 911 calls involving report of gun

Latest News

Nearby communities see financial benefits of Farm Technology Days
Nearby communities see financial benefits of Farm Technology Days
Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase...
Police looking for man who tried to record girl in Hawaii high school bathroom
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Ohio and getting her pregnant, media...
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion