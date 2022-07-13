News and First Alert Weather App
Bodies found in pond amid search for missing father, 3 kids

Police have not confirmed the identifies of those found but say the car at the scene matches the description of the missing father’s car. (WRTV via CNN)
By WRTV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - Three kids were found dead in a car submerged in an Indianapolis pond. The discovery came after officials found a man dead near the pond’s shore.

Police say the bodies were recovered Tuesday evening at a pond where relatives say 27-year-old Kyle Moorman went fishing with his children, ages 1, 2 and 5, and never returned.

The family was last seen around 11 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say missing father Kyle Moorman went fishing with his children, ages 1, 2 and 5, and never returned. The identities of those found have not been confirmed.(Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, WTHR via CNN)

Police have not confirmed the identifies of those found but say “there is commonality with the Moorman family.” They say the car pulled from the scene matches the description of the father’s car.

“Regardless of the circumstances, we know a man and three young kids are dead tonight,” said Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey. “I guarantee you, the detectives that are working behind me will do everything they can to provide answers to this family and to the community.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will announce the identities of those found at a later time.

Copyright 2022 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

