News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2 charged in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said two men are facing criminal charges following an overdose death.

On June 1, officers responded to a home on Indiana Avenue for a report of a 27-year-old woman that was unresponsive. The woman, who was 8 months pregnant was pronounced dead. Authorities said a search of the scene revealed evidence of narcotic usage.

After a lengthy investigation detectives were able to identify the individuals responsible for providing the narcotics to the woman.

On June 12, detectives received the toxicology report for the woman. The toxicology revealed she had a fentanyl blood concentration of 59 ng/ml. Fentanyl is a prescribed opioid that is reported to be 80 to 200 times as potent as morphine. In fatalities from fentanyl, blood concentrations are variable and have been reported as low as 3 ng/ml.

On July 13, Laron Thomas and Isaiah Solis were charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of the woman and the unborn child. Both are currently in jail on other charges and have been informed of these new charges.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Travis and Scott Huse
Man charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault in Langlade County pleads not guilty
Breaking news
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department said child made 911 calls involving report of gun
Road Work
Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

Latest News

Artist chosen for UWSP's 'Ancestors Buried Below Us' project.
UPDATE: Artist selected for UWSP’s ‘Ancestor’s Buried Below Us’ mural project
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard...
REPORT: Bucks finalizing extension with Pat Connaughton
City Council meeting
Wausau City Council debates ARPA spending
Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
Woodchucks Win Fifth Straight in Shutout