2 charged in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said two men are facing criminal charges following an overdose death.

On June 1, officers responded to a home on Indiana Avenue for a report of a 27-year-old woman that was unresponsive. The woman, who was 8 months pregnant was pronounced dead. Authorities said a search of the scene revealed evidence of narcotic usage.

After a lengthy investigation detectives were able to identify the individuals responsible for providing the narcotics to the woman.

On June 12, detectives received the toxicology report for the woman. The toxicology revealed she had a fentanyl blood concentration of 59 ng/ml. Fentanyl is a prescribed opioid that is reported to be 80 to 200 times as potent as morphine. In fatalities from fentanyl, blood concentrations are variable and have been reported as low as 3 ng/ml.

On July 13, Laron Thomas and Isaiah Solis were charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of the woman and the unborn child. Both are currently in jail on other charges and have been informed of these new charges.

