Wausau School District plans for safety and security audit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday night, Wausau’s school board unanimously voted to have a safety and security audit done for their schools.

That means they’ll hire a private firm to look at their buildings, grounds behavior and procedures to see how they can make it more safe.

Chief finance and business services officer Bob Tess says they have to balance how welcoming a school is with the right amount of safety procedures. But safety is their top priority.

“Ten years ago people walked into a school and wandered around and somebody eventually asked them what they needed help with. those days are gone,” said Bob Tess, Chief Finance and Business Services Officer, Wausau School District.

With the rise in school shootings and violence across the nation, Tess said now is an opportunity to re-assess safety.

“Recent events happen from time to time so every time one of them happens we put a little more attention into safety and security. that’s just natural,” said Tess.

The district has already approved having separate entrance areas installed that visitors must pass through before entering the main buildings. The audit will provide other safety suggestions.

Tess said the district ambitiously hopes to have the audit complete by the beginning of the school year, but they have many steps to complete before then.

