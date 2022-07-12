News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau City Council to decide on sale of Wausau chemical site for new indoor green space

Indoor green space may soon be coming to Wausau to give people a place to gather all year long.
Example rendering for 'Infused' proposal
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau City Council is expected to decide Tuesday if it will sell the former Wausau Chemical building to a group looking to create an indoor green space.

The proposed indoor green space called ‘Infused,’ would be located at 180 E Wausau Ave. near Athletic Park. It’ll have an indoor garden and a central meeting space.

Infused CEO Mathew Aschbrennen told NewsChannel last month they hope to create a beautiful lush green space with plants, herbs, vines, and trees growing. They would also use the herbs and plants to make mocktails, teas and smoothies. The building will have all glass windows and doors with free Wi-Fi, creating a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere.

The space will be able to hold up to 75 people.

The Wausau Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick said the city would move forward with the closing in the coming weeks if approved. The agreement would require Asch Properties LLC to reach occupancy for the building within a year from the closing date.

Aschbrennen said the $250,000 renovation will also be a place to hold weddings, graduations, parties, business meetings and much more.

The meeting is Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Wausau City Hall.

