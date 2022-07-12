Village of Kronenwetter to close office on Fridays due to staffing issues

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Kronenwetter will close its municipal office doors on Fridays until Oct. 7.

According to a news release from the village, some staff will still be in the office, but phone calls will not be answered and the doors will remain locked.

The closures come after the Village Board voted to hire Duane Gau as Interim Administrator during the July 11 Village Board meeting.

“The staff has been short-handed for many weeks now,” said Gau. “These Friday closures will help us catch up on work with little distraction.”

The Village hired Dan Hekrdle as the Director of Public Works in June, and a new village clerk is scheduled to start in mid-July.

