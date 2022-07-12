News and First Alert Weather App
Town of Rib Mountain moves closer to incorporation as Village

Rib Mountain Municipal Center
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest edition of Rib Mountain’s newsletter ‘The Town Beat’ shows that the plan to incorporate from a town into a Village is about halfway through the process.

The Town of Rib Mountain started looking into incorporation in the spring of 2021. An outside consultant gave them the green light to present the idea to residents.

Community development director Jared Grande says for most people living in Rib Mountain there’s a sense of pride in what they contribute to the surrounding area and they want to be recognized for it, so a lot of the initial work was easier than expected.

“The big hurdle is getting the petitioners, if you will, and having the community buy-in,” Grande said.

A lot of times towns incorporate into villages or cities to keep their identity.

“Sometimes it can be triggered by annexation if you will,” Grande said.

That’s when a neighboring village or city swallows up part or all of your town into theirs.

“By starting this process you essentially footnote, or another term, put a moratorium to make sure someone can’t annex part of your municipality in,” Grande said.

The people of Rib Mountain liked the idea. A petition needed 50 signatures to move forward and got more than 300.

“Since my start day whether elected or appointed officials or the general public I’ve heard nothing but support about this process and about what the community is trying to do by the incorporation,” Grande said.

Some on the committee wanted to try to get a referendum on the ballot this year, but the town board and consultant are taking the time to make sure every part of the proposal meets the necessary requirements of the Department of Administration and County Circuit Courts. These include regulations on the structure and sense of community, population density, and the ability to provide services without undue financial hardship to the people who live there.

“That timeline is something we kind of self-imposed on ourselves to keep to the task,” Grande said.

The town of Rib Mountain’s been around since 1905, and Grande says everyone thinks the next step is overdue.

“We’re ready to put ourselves on the map a little more, and be able to recognize the Village of Rib Mountain,” explained Grande.

